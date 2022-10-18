invIOs to present data from clinical stage Cbl-b program at SITC 2022

invIOs GmbH

VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, today announces that two abstracts on its clinical stage lead program, APN401, have been accepted for poster presentations at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2022) being held in Boston, MA, on November 8-12, 2022.



The posters will present new data from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of APN401, a candidate treatment from invIOs’s EPiC cell therapy platform targeting the master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b.

Dr. Romana Gugenberger, CMSO, and Dr. Alexander Dohnal, Head of R&D, will attend SITC 2022 and are available for meetings during the event.

Details of the invIOs SITC 2022 poster presentations

Title: “APN401, a novel EPiC-based anti-cancer cell therapy, case report: Cbl-b silenced, autologous PBMCs induced stable disease in an appendix carcinoma patient” (abstract #653)

Title: “Cbl-b silenced, autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cells as a novel anti-cancer therapy using the closed cell processing platform EPiC – a phase 1b trial with APN401” (abstract #722)

The Posters will be on display in the Poster Hall located in Hall C of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The Poster Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The ePosters will also be available to attendees on the SITC 2022’s Virtual ePoster Hall, as well as on the SITC meeting app and the SITC virtual meeting platform. invIOs will also make the ePosters available on its website.

Abstracts for the posters will be published on Monday, November 7, 2022, in a supplement of the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) and made available on the SITC website.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform for intracellularly modifying gene expression, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting using their own fresh immune cells. Once clinically validated, this novel concept will allow access to and treatment for indications not previously addressable by immunotherapy. The first EPiC-based candidate, APN401, is already being evaluated in human patients.

APN401 is the first candidate treatment that leverages the EPiC platform. It is a first-in-class out-patient approach to strengthen immune reactivity by targeting the intracellular master checkpoint inhibitor Cbl-b. APN401 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

INV441, the second candidate from the EPiC platform, is a tumor-specific cell therapy that targets Cbl-b to activate local, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). It is in pre-clinical evaluation for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma.

Thirdly, INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate designed to activate anti-tumour immune responses. It addresses a novel, undisclosed IO target.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

