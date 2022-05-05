Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

·4 min read
Junior Gosse competed in cycling in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April. (Submitted by Ryan Gosse - image credit)
Junior Gosse competed in cycling in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April. (Submitted by Ryan Gosse - image credit)
Submitted by Ryan Gosse
Submitted by Ryan Gosse

It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots.

His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired soldiers who are wounded, injured or sick.

"The thing about competing in these Games is that it's not about winning. Just being there and being part of it is what counts," said Gosse. "Every time there was an event that finished, there was a presentation of gold, silver, and bronze medals. And that was the last thing you heard about it. So there was no counts, no scoreboards."

Career took a toll

Gosse's military career took him to postings throughout Canada and to Iran and Somalia. Notably, in November 1979, Gosse was one of the military police officers on security detail at the Canadian embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran who assisted with the rescue of six diplomats during the hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Iran.

Gosse, now 66, said his 28-year career in the Canadian Forces left him with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries sustained while serving in the military that, although not visible, he has had to live with through the years.

"Before I started this, I was struggling. I required medical intervention for my physical and mental health," said Gosse.

"The Invictus Games are there for you to become involved in sport and help you in your recovery. And it certainly did that, and far exceeded my expectations of what it could do for me.… It's worked wonders for me."

Submitted by Ryan Gosse
Submitted by Ryan Gosse

Delayed by COVID

Gosse decided to put his name forward to compete after watching previous Invictus Games on television, even though he wasn't actively involved in any particular sport at the time. Gosse was selected in 2019 to attend but, due to the pandemic, the Games were postponed in 2020 and 2021.

"For myself and my teammates, it was quite an uphill battle to find a training time or a place to do any training," said Gosse. "It took a toll on our teammates."

Gosse said it was hard waiting for their turn to compete. Some of the team originally picked to go were no longer healthy enough to do so, and one of Gosse's teammates had died in the intervening years.

Submitted by Ryan Gosse
Submitted by Ryan Gosse

Honoured to carry flag

Gosse said one memorable moment from the Invictus Games was getting to carry the Canadian flag for Team Canada at the opening ceremonies.

"To be able to carry the flag into a ceremony in Holland, where 77 years ago fellow veterans liberated Holland, [it's] an experience I can't describe, hard to put in words," said Gosse.

Gosse competed in wheelchair basketball and cycling, but he had a setback in the cycling competition that could have left him feeling defeated. Gosse's back tire blew out on his bicycle as he rounded a corner in the qualifier, but he didn'tt let that stop him, choosing instead to complete the remaining 2½-kilometre distance on foot, running in cycling shoes. Gosse's son, Ryan, met him as he neared the final corner and ran with him to the finish.

"There was long applause and loud cheers for me to get over the finish line," said Gosse.

Submitted by Ryan Gosse
Submitted by Ryan Gosse

Son and fan

Ryan Gosse said being at the Games as a spectator along with his mother was inspiring.

"For the amount of emotions that went into it for the competitors, I think it was equally as emotional for the friends and family that were supporting them," said Ryan Gosse.

Even growing up in a military family, with both his mother and father having served and his brother currently serving, Ryan Gosse said he didn't fully understand the bond that members of the military share until he saw them together at the Games.

"For somebody that's a civilian, it certainly sheds a lot of light on the things that the armed forces family has to go through on a daily basis," said Ryan Gosse.

Submitted by Ryan Gosse
Submitted by Ryan Gosse

Once in a lifetime

Being a part of the Invictus Games was an experience that Junior Gosse said he finds difficult to put into words.

He said it's a unique camaraderie that comes from knowing that all participants share the experience of being injured while serving their countries.

And, since current and retired soldiers from Canada attend an Invictus Games only once, Gosse said, it's a special memory he will treasure for the rest of his life.

"The experience was so inspiring and heartwarming and heartbreaking all at the same time," said Gosse. "It's one of the best things I was ever involved in."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Oshie didn't see his go-ahead goal get into the net. The Florida Panthers didn't see this coming, either. And right away, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs finds itself in some trouble. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night. “It's one game," Capitals coach P

  • Part-owner Ryan keeping Queen's Plate as an option for Canadian-bred Messier

    The American Triple Crown remains first and foremost on Canadian-bred Messier's radar but part-owner Tom Ryan isn't closing the door on the horse returning north to run in the $1-million Queen's Plate. The three-year-old colt — named after former NHL star Mark Messier — is the early 8-1 third choice for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The Preakness is slated for May 21 with the Belmont scheduled for June 11. That would still leave Messier time to return to Canada on Aug. 21 fo

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Messier, the heralded racehorse, has many of the traits of his famous namesake

    He's named after one of pro hockey's biggest stars but Tom Ryan says Messier, the heralded thoroughbred, shares more than just the same moniker as the six-time Stanley Cup champion. Ryan, the managing partner of SF Bloodstock/SF Racing LLC — which has an ownership stake in the three-year-old colt — should know. His father-in-law, Pat Hughes, was a member of the Edmonton Oilers' 1984 and '85 Stanley Cup-winning teams, playing alongside both Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. And an uncle is none oth

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Mitch Marner has exorcised his playoff demons

    Mitch Marner scored his first playoff goal since 2019 in the Maple Leafs 5-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and while the Toronto forward has been the subject of scrutiny after recent playoff exits, his tally and performance in Game 1 suggest his postseason demons may have been exorcised.

  • Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

    DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper's hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles. Kuemper's gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashvi

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Lightning's bounce-back mettle to be tested in Game 2 vs. Leafs

    Game 2 is a humungous one for the Leafs, who can become the first team in three postseasons to beat the Lightning in consecutive games.

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada finishes in fifth place at Langford women's rugby 7s event

    LANGFORD, B.C. — With all the international competition Canadian coach Jack Hanratty looked forward to seeing as a challenge for his side at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament in Langford, B.C., it came down to a good old-fashioned North American clash for fifth-place on Sunday. Hanratty’s message throughout the prestigious two-day, 12-team event was one of consistency and a chance for his youthful home side to gain experience against quality competition. In the end, Canada delivered a 12-7

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • NHL playoff stats: List of Stanley Cup winners, leading scorers, top goalies, MVPs

    Here is a list of key historical stats about the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • 'He's brought our group together:' Return of coach Darryl Sutter ignited Flames

    CALGARY — Eyebrows may have disappeared into hairlines when the Calgary Flames rehired Darryl Sutter, but the team's turnaround under the laconic rancher is indisputable. In a swing from 2021 playoff bust to 2022 Stanley Cup contender, the Flames responded to Sutter's tough-love coaching methods. Calgary, which finished first in the Pacific Division, opens the playoffs Tuesday at home against the Dallas Stars. It will be Sutter's first playoff game in six years. "I've been kind of waiting for it

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas