Is Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) has seen its share price rise 216% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Invictus Energy's cash burn is. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Invictus Energy Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Invictus Energy last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$934k. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.6m. Therefore, from December 2020 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Invictus Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Invictus Energy did record statutory revenue of AU$100k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 31% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Invictus Energy due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Invictus Energy To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Invictus Energy is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Invictus Energy's cash burn of AU$1.6m is about 1.8% of its AU$91m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Invictus Energy's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Invictus Energy's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Invictus Energy has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

