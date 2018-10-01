Invictus captaincy call 'gave me goose bumps' - Perkins

Mark Perkins (right) with former England rugby star Jason Robinson (centre) and fellow Invictus Games hopeful Dan Bingley

WHEN Mark ‘Dot’ Perkins was crushed by a truck that killed two of his colleagues on active duty in 2000, the thought of him representing his country at a major sporting event seemed distant.

Suffering a dislocated leg, severe nerve damage and requiring his hip to be rebuilt, the Cardiff veteran spent four years in rehabilitation learning how to walk again unaided.

But 18 years after the accident, the 43-year-old will captain Team UK at The Invictus Games, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, in Sydney, where he will compete in road cycling, rowing and the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge.

It will, understandably, be an emotional moment when he leads the squad in Sydney in three weeks’ time, but it is an experience Perkins is keen to cherish.

“It blew me away I have never had those goose bumps when I found that I was getting the captaincy role,” said Perkins, who finished second in the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, winning the opportunity to represent Great Britain in the event in Sydney.

“I didn’t expect it at all, just to be picked was the best feeling in the world and to be captain has been amazing.

“As captain I have had the chance to meet all 72 competitors and speak to them at depth which has been really inspiring as well.

“I have got a 12-week-old baby, my three-year-old, my wife, my mum, my dad and my mother in law all coming out.

“To stand there and see them in the crowd and make them proud makes it all worth it.

“I have been to Sydney once before when I was sat behind the posts when Jonny Wilkinson kicked the ball to win the World Cup.

Perkins, who works as a physiotherapist rehabilitating injured soldiers, competed at last year’s Games in Toronto after being encouraged by his former patients to take part.

Thanks to the Games, the ex-serviceman from Bude has been able to reconnect with the families of his two friends that never made it back from Kenya.

“I knew that sport was a platform to getting better, but you lose your way and you lose your motivation,” he added.

“I became overweight, deconditioned, let myself go and I decided I needed to pay my bills. But really I needed something like this in my life.

“The two guys that didn’t make it while I was injured and it made me re-engage with their families again.

“We messaged each other on social media, but Invictus brought us back and I went and met them again.

“They told me to do it for myself and for the guys that can’t. That choked me right up. They told me to talk about the guys because that’s how they get remembered. My wife thinks I have become a better person.”

