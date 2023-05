Invicta FC 53 results and live video stream

You can watch a live stream of Invicta FC 53 headlined by atomweight champion Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos from ReelWorks Denver right here on MMA Junkie beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Below is the complete Invicta FC 53 lineup and results:

Champ Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rayanne dos Santos – for atomweight title

Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie

Jéssica Delboni vs. Danielle Taylor

Monique Adriane vs. Nicole Geraldo

Liana Pirosin vs. Elise Pone

Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira vs. Flor Hernandez

Ky Bennett vs. Kendal Holowell

