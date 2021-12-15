Invicta FC 45 set for Jan. 12, headlined by Alesha Zappitella vs. Jessica Delboni title rematch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An atomweight title rematch is set to headline Invicta FC’s first event of 2022.

Champion Alesha Zappitella will put her 105-pound belt on the line when she runs it back with Jessica Delboni on Jan. 12 at Invicta FC 45 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan.

Zappitella (8-2) won the vacant atomweight title in September 2020 when she submitted Ashley Cummins with a Von Flue Choke in the fourth round. Zappitella’s lone title defense was against Delboni this past May at Invicta FC 44, winning a close five-round split decision to retain.

Delboni (11-3) rebounded from that defeat to win the atomweight tournament this past June at Invicta FC: Phoenix Series 4, winning three fights in one night. She defeated Lindsey VanZandt by unanimous decision in a three-round final to reestablish herself as the No. 1 contender at 105 pounds.

The complete Invicta FC 45 lineup includes:

  • Champ Alesha Zappitella vs. Jéssica Delboni – for atomweight title

  • Claire Guthrie vs. Lauren Mueller

  • Morgan Frier vs. Courtney King

  • Hailey Cowan vs. Monica Franco

  • Hilarie Rose vs. Emily Whitmire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories