Invibes Advertising : Sharp rebound in business activity in Q3 2020.

Sharp rebound in business activity in Q3 2020

38% growth in Q3 2020

Nine-month cumulative revenue up 14%

100-employee milestone reached in Europe

Pan-European solution to launch by year's end

London, 29 October 2020 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its third-quarter and nine-month 2020 revenue.

Unaudited consolidated

data, in €k 2020 2019 Δ Q1 1,738 1,224 +41% Q2 1,928 2,386 -19% Q3 2,838 2,058 +38% 9-MONTH TOTAL 6,501 5,691 +14%

Third-quarter 2020 revenues up 38%

After a second quarter marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and health crisis, resulting in a widespread decline in advertising investment throughout Europe, the market roared back to life in July, enabling Invibes Advertising to record strong third-quarter growth. The company reported a 38% increase in revenues to €2.8m.

Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2020 rose 14% to €6.5m.

Invibes Advertising immediately took full advantage of the rebound in the advertising market to return to the path of rapid growth, powered by the strategic levers that drive its business model:

Innovation-based DNA to offer its clients solutions that are constantly fresh and ever more effective;

Campaigns that significantly outperform others on the market, based on non-intrusive ad formats that engage users more effectively;

An increasingly dense network of publishers, including the top media groups in Europe, to carry the campaigns;

Commercial presence in seven of the main countries propelling the advertising market in Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Belgium); and

A loyal portfolio of major advertisers that are satisfied with our better-than-market results and renew their ad campaigns with us again and again.

100-employee milestone reached in Europe

To support its strong growth and international expansion, Invibes Advertising has been structuring its teams, bringing in top talent across Europe so the company is in the best possible position to step up its development.

As such, during the third quarter Invibes Advertising reached the milestone of 100 employees working at the Group.

Pan-European solution to launch by year's end

In the third quarter, Invibes Advertising hired Yuri Loburets to the newly-created position of Group Sales Director, to structure a pan-European sales organisation1 and enhance the Group's value proposition.

This new offering, which is expected to launch by the end of the year, will meet the expectations of the major global brands, whether or not they are clients of the Group, that are looking for a partner to come up with advertising campaigns that are led and managed on a European scale.

Invibes Advertising will draw on its seven European locations to implement this cross-cutting approach that is expected to become a new catalyst in the Group's long-term growth trajectory.

2020 outlook

In view of the public health situation in Europe, which in recent weeks appears to be worsening again, and despite the Group’s growth potential in the shorter and longer terms, Invibes Advertising will keep a close eye on the developing situation. Should it continue, the entire European advertising market and, consequently, the company’s 2020 activity and results could be affected.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that’s integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

