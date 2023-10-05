Investors in WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) have unfortunately lost 49% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) share price slid 49% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 12%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 37% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because WideOpenWest made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year WideOpenWest saw its revenue fall by 2.0%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 49% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

WideOpenWest shareholders are down 49% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for WideOpenWest you should know about.

