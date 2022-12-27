Investors in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) have made a decent return of 31% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) share price is up 31% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 24% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Westrock Coffee Company for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Westrock Coffee Company wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Westrock Coffee Company grew its revenue by 26% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 31% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Westrock Coffee Company in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Westrock Coffee Company shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 31% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 22% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Westrock Coffee Company that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

