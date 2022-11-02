Investors Will Want UNITEDLABELS' (ETR:ULC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at UNITEDLABELS (ETR:ULC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for UNITEDLABELS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = €216k ÷ (€22m - €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, UNITEDLABELS has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Leisure industry average of 17%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how UNITEDLABELS has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is UNITEDLABELS' ROCE Trending?

UNITEDLABELS has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, UNITEDLABELS is employing 22% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, UNITEDLABELS has decreased current liabilities to 51% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

What We Can Learn From UNITEDLABELS' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that UNITEDLABELS' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Like most companies, UNITEDLABELS does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

