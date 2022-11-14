Investors Will Want Second Chance Properties' (SGX:528) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Second Chance Properties' (SGX:528) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Second Chance Properties:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = S$17m ÷ (S$403m - S$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Second Chance Properties has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Second Chance Properties, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Second Chance Properties' ROCE Trending?

Second Chance Properties' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 69% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 30% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Second Chance Properties has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 20% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Second Chance Properties does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Second Chance Properties that you might be interested in.

