Investors Will Want Samuel Heath & Sons' (LON:HSM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Samuel Heath & Sons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£1.8m ÷ (UK£14m - UK£2.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Samuel Heath & Sons has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

View our latest analysis for Samuel Heath & Sons

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Samuel Heath & Sons' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Samuel Heath & Sons has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Samuel Heath & Sons' ROCE Trending?

Samuel Heath & Sons is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 40% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Samuel Heath & Sons' ROCE

To bring it all together, Samuel Heath & Sons has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 3.4% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Samuel Heath & Sons (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here