Investors Will Want Orica's (ASX:ORI) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Orica (ASX:ORI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Orica is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = AU$629m ÷ (AU$8.3b - AU$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Orica has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orica compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Orica.

What Can We Tell From Orica's ROCE Trend?

Orica's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 23% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Orica has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 1.4% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

