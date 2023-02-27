Investors Will Want Malayan United Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MUIIND) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Malayan United Industries Berhad (KLSE:MUIIND) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malayan United Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0054 = RM3.6m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM808m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Malayan United Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Industrials industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Malayan United Industries Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Like most people, we're pleased that Malayan United Industries Berhad is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, Malayan United Industries Berhad is using 58% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 55% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Malayan United Industries Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Malayan United Industries Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 66% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

