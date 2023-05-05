Investors Will Want Lotus KFM Berhad's (KLSE:LOTUS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Lotus KFM Berhad (KLSE:LOTUS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lotus KFM Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM1.9m ÷ (RM93m - RM9.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Lotus KFM Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Lotus KFM Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Lotus KFM Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making three years ago but is is now generating 2.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Lotus KFM Berhad is employing 55% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 9.7%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Lotus KFM Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 51% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lotus KFM Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Lotus KFM Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

