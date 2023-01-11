Investors Will Want Hiap Tong's (Catalist:5PO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hiap Tong's (Catalist:5PO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hiap Tong is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = S$12m ÷ (S$183m - S$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Hiap Tong has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hiap Tong's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hiap Tong's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hiap Tong Tell Us?

Hiap Tong's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 376% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Hiap Tong's ROCE

To sum it up, Hiap Tong is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 31% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Hiap Tong (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

