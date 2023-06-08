Investors Will Want CYL Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CYL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at CYL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CYL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CYL Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM9.6m ÷ (RM74m - RM4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, CYL Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CYL Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CYL Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From CYL Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

CYL Corporation Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,071% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From CYL Corporation Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, CYL Corporation Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for CYL Corporation Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

