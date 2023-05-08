Investors Will Want Ceres Global Ag's (TSE:CRP) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ceres Global Ag, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$332m - US$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Ceres Global Ag has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Ceres Global Ag has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ceres Global Ag Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Ceres Global Ag is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.8% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Ceres Global Ag is utilizing 23% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 42% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Ceres Global Ag's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Ceres Global Ag has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Ceres Global Ag that we think you should be aware of.

