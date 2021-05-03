Investors wager on US sports betting as legalization spreads

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night. Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-centre for an 8-4 lead. Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn’s RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas. A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double. Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save. Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen homered for Philadelphia, and Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs. But Hoskins also had a memorable defensive miscue that led to a run for New York. Brandon Kintzler (1-1) got the loss. Jacob Barnes (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. DODGERS 16, BREWERS 4 A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beaty knocked in seven for Los Angeles, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show. Pollock homered twice and doubled while Beaty went 4 for 6 and scored three times. Their slams came against Alec Bettinger (0-1), who gave up 11 runs in his big league debut. This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. The last time it happened for any major league team was on Aug. 22, 2007, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez each had seven RBIs for Texas in a 30-3 blowout of Baltimore. Chris Taylor scored five runs, going 3 for 3 for the Dodgers. Julio Urias (4-0) allowed one run in seven innings. Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who reacquired him from Seattle earlier in the day. YANKEES 2, TIGERS 0 NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to earn his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and New York completed its first series sweep this season. Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings. He struck out 10 and walked one. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth that included Detroit’s lone flyout, remaining perfect in six save chances. Detroit has lost five straight and 10 of 11, dropping to a major league-worst 8-21. The Tigers are batting a big league-low .195. NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead Washington over Miami. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, dashing to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child. Scherzer (2-2) carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Díaz led off with a home run. The right-hander struck out nine without a walk. Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer as Washington improved to .500 with its fourth straight win. Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers (3-2) gave up three runs in five innings. BLUE JAYS 7, BRAVES 2 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of Atlanta. Blue Jays newcomer George Springer exited early with leg fatigue. He was the designated hitter for the fourth consecutive game since making his Toronto debut after being slowed by a strained oblique and quadriceps strain. Ryan Borucki (3-1) won in relief. Ian Anderson (2-1) lasted just four innings, allowing four runs and six hits. Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud went on the 60-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. RAYS 5, ASTROS 4 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay beat Houston. The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in a series between the last two American League champions. Meadows homered in the fifth to make it 3-all. With the score tied at 4 in the seventh, he was hit by a pitch from Brooks Raley (0-1) and later scored on Margot’s hit. Jeffrey Springs (2-0) got the win in relief. Diego Castillo pitched the ninth for his seventh save in nine tries. TWINS 13, ROYALS 4 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirilloff went deep for the fourth time in three games as Minnesota routed Kansas City. José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of his team's tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defence. Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier. Dozier later hit a three-run homer for the AL Central leaders. INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0 CHICAGO (AP) — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and Cleveland blanked Chicago. Zach Plesac (2-3) and three relievers limited the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven. Chicago had won seven of nine. Lucas Giolito (1-3) has allowed six homers in six starts. He gave up two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings. RANGERS 5, RED SOX 3 ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Dahl and Brock Holt each hit an RBI single in Texas’ three-run eighth inning, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error by Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered to help Texas take three of four from the AL East leaders. Josh Sborz (3-1) got three outs for the win, and Ian Kennedy earned his seventh save in seven opportunities. Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, including his fifth homer. Nate Lowe scored on Dahl’s two-out single off Adam Ottavino (2-2) that tied it at 3. Joey Gallo and Rangers manager Chris Woodward were ejected by plate umpire Brian O’Nora in the sixth after Gallo disputed a called third strike. REDS 13, CUBS 12, 10 INNINGS CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending single off Craig Kimbrel (0-1) in the 10th inning to give Cincinnati a wild win over Chicago. Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected. Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win — fanning pinch-hitting pitcher Jake Arrieta to end the Cubs 10th. Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Ian Happ also went yard. The Cubs trailed 12-8 before scoring four times with two out in the eighth, tying it when Happ belted a three-run drive off Tejay Antone. CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 0 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and St. Louis shut down Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall. Bader’s home run came in the second off rookie Wil Crowe (0-1). Martínez (2-4) allowed five hits and two walks. He struck out three and retired his final eight batters. Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save. The Pirates hit into three double plays and went 0 for 8 with runners on base. GIANTS 7, PADRES 1 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and San Francisco beat San Diego to prevent a three-game sweep. Tauchman hit a three-run shot in the third off Joe Musgrove (2-3) to help the Giants remain atop the NL West. Gausman (2-0) kept the Padres off balance, giving up six hits and striking out six. He also reached base on a single and an error to help the offence. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first inning for San Diego. DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 4 PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and Arizona topped Colorado. The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the Diamondbacks eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line. Arizona has won 10 of 13 since a 5-10 start. Chris Devenski (1-0) won in relief. Daniel Bard (1-2) gave up all four runs in the eighth. ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 5 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Center fielder Ramón Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run with a leaping catch in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half to send Oakland past Baltimore. Yusmeiro Petit (4-0) won in relief of starter Sean Manaea to help the Athletics avoid a sweep. Trey Mancini hit a tying, two-run single in the fifth and put Baltimore ahead two innings later with an RBI single. Austin Hays had a solo homer for the Orioles. Laureano's fifth homer came against Travis Lakins (1-2). Lou Trivino escaped trouble in the ninth for his fifth save. A's first baseman Matt Olson returned after a three-game absence with an injury to his eye area and hit a two-run homer. Oakland won for the third time in eight games after a 13-game winning streak. MARINERS 2, ANGELS 0 SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading Seattle over Los Angeles. Sheffield (2-2) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners won two of three in the series. Rafael Montero closed for his fourth save in eight opportunities. Dylan Moore hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later. Dylan Bundy (0-3) yielded five hits in six innings.