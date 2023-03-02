Are Investors Undervaluing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) By 32%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Vertex Pharmaceuticals fair value estimate is US$430

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' US$291 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued

The US$332 analyst price target for VRTX is 23% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.62b US$4.28b US$4.79b US$5.23b US$5.56b US$5.82b US$6.04b US$6.24b US$6.42b US$6.59b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.67% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$3.4k US$3.8k US$3.9k US$4.0k US$4.0k US$3.9k US$3.8k US$3.7k US$3.5k US$3.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$37b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.6b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.1%) = US$142b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$142b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$73b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$111b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$291, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for VRTX.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

