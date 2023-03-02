Are Investors Undervaluing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) By 32%?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Vertex Pharmaceuticals fair value estimate is US$430

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals' US$291 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued

  • The US$332 analyst price target for VRTX is 23% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$3.62b

US$4.28b

US$4.79b

US$5.23b

US$5.56b

US$5.82b

US$6.04b

US$6.24b

US$6.42b

US$6.59b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Analyst x6

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Est @ 4.58%

Est @ 3.83%

Est @ 3.30%

Est @ 2.93%

Est @ 2.67%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%

US$3.4k

US$3.8k

US$3.9k

US$4.0k

US$4.0k

US$3.9k

US$3.8k

US$3.7k

US$3.5k

US$3.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$37b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.6b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.1%) = US$142b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$142b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$73b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$111b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$291, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for VRTX.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Vertex Pharmaceuticals, there are three essential elements you should assess:

  1. Financial Health: Does VRTX have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does VRTX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go?

    The upside in Enbridge stock is significant, and it's accompanied by a stable and predictable business that pays out a generous dividend. The post Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources. The post TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

    "The company has elected to file an appeal of this matter, pay the corresponding fee, and plans to pay any fees the Hearing Department determines are due," Digital World said in a filing. Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations and the departure of top executives.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects and cheap valuation, these two stocks offer excellent entry points for long-term investors. The post Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

    Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors. The post Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada's RBC reiterates forecast for moderate recession after profit beat

    The views come against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada hiking its key interest rate to a 15-year high in January to rein in inflation, with tighter monetary policies at home and abroad fueling economic turbulence and raising recession fears. Still, as economic uncertainty persists, banks are building provisions in case of delays or defaults in loan repayments by borrowers who have already been squeezed by high inflation since last year. "While central banks have successfully reigned in peak core inflation, strong services demand, labor shortages and reopening of China's economy still present a challenge to getting firm control within stated target ranges," RBC's Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.

  • Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises dividend

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier. The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share. The increased payment came as Canadian Natural says it earned $1.52 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021. Production in the quarter averag

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon

    History shows that even an average stock outperforms in a market recovery. Make your TFSA portfolio ready for a market rebound with these stocks. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10%

    Nutrien and Manulife Financial Corp's recent dividend raises solidify their status as value stocks of choice. However, a 120% dividend raise on this monthly payer doesn't look inviting enough. The post Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today?

    Should you buy these TSX stocks at their annual lows? The post 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks

    Earn a dividend yield of at least 5% through these stocks, regardless of the market conditions. The post For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 48 hours after he was crowned the world's richest person, Elon Musk loses top spot — again

    Telsa stock slid 5.7% in after-hours trade after the company held its investor day, hitting Musk's net worth.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.