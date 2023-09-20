Are Investors Undervaluing Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) By 40%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Regis Resources fair value estimate is AU$2.63

Regis Resources is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of AU$1.59

Our fair value estimate is 44% higher than Regis Resources' analyst price target of AU$1.82

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$104.1m AU$191.3m AU$168.0m AU$155.0m AU$147.5m AU$143.4m AU$141.4m AU$141.0m AU$141.5m AU$142.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -7.77% Est @ -4.83% Est @ -2.78% Est @ -1.34% Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.37% Est @ 0.86% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% AU$96.0 AU$163 AU$132 AU$112 AU$98.4 AU$88.3 AU$80.3 AU$73.8 AU$68.4 AU$63.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$976m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$143m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.0%) = AU$2.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= AU$1.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Regis Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.282. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Regis Resources

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RRL.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Regis Resources, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does RRL have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does RRL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

