Are Investors Undervaluing Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AIRPORT) By 24%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM9.16

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of RM6.93

The RM7.42 analyst price target for AIRPORT is 19% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AIRPORT) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM960.3m RM1.72b RM1.54b RM1.45b RM1.41b RM1.39b RM1.40b RM1.42b RM1.44b RM1.48b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Est @ -5.87% Est @ -3.04% Est @ -1.05% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.46% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM864 RM1.4k RM1.1k RM950 RM828 RM737 RM665 RM606 RM556 RM512

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM8.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.5b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM20b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM20b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM7.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM15b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM6.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.950. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does AIRPORT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

