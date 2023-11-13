Are Investors Undervaluing AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT) By 22%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, AFT Pharmaceuticals fair value estimate is NZ$4.24

AFT Pharmaceuticals is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of NZ$3.32

Our fair value estimate is 7.9% lower than AFT Pharmaceuticals' analyst price target of NZ$4.61

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$9.50m NZ$3.80m NZ$12.2m NZ$14.7m NZ$17.0m NZ$18.9m NZ$20.6m NZ$22.0m NZ$23.2m NZ$24.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 20.75% Est @ 15.26% Est @ 11.41% Est @ 8.71% Est @ 6.83% Est @ 5.51% Est @ 4.59% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% NZ$8.9 NZ$3.4 NZ$10.1 NZ$11.5 NZ$12.4 NZ$13.0 NZ$13.3 NZ$13.3 NZ$13.2 NZ$13.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$112m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$24m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.4%) = NZ$621m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$621m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= NZ$333m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$445m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$3.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AFT Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for AFT Pharmaceuticals

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

