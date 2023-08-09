Investors in Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) have unfortunately lost 51% over the last five years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 51% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Turtle Beach isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Turtle Beach saw its revenue increase by 2.5% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 9% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Turtle Beach. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Turtle Beach shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Turtle Beach has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

