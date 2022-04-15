Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends.

The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have posted gains so far in April even as the broader market has fallen, continuing a trend that has seen them outperform the S&P 500 this year.

Their appeal has been particularly strong in recent months, as investors worry the Fed will choke the U.S. economy as it aggressively tightens policy to combat surging consumer prices. Though growth is strong now, several big Wall Street banks have raised concerns the Fed’s aggressive measures could bring about a recession as they work their way through the economy.

The U.S. Treasury market sent an alarming signal last month, when short-term yields on some maturities of government bonds rose above longer term ones. The phenomenon, known as an inverted yield curve, has preceded past recessions. Meanwhile, fallout from the war in Ukraine remains a concern for investors.

"The reason (defensive stocks) are outperforming is people see all these headwinds to growth," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.

While the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 8% in 2022, utilities have gained over 6%, staples has climbed 2.5%, healthcare has dipped 1.7% and real estate has declined 6%.

Graphic: Defensive stocks outperform https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/DEFENSIVES/lgpdwqrnyvo/chart.png

With earnings season kicking into high gear next week, defensive sector companies reporting include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson and staples stalwart Procter & Gamble. Investors will also watch earnings from streaming giant Netflix and electric-car maker Tesla.

Signs that U.S. corporate earnings are set to be stronger than expected this year could bolster the case for other market sectors including banks, travel firms or other companies that benefit from a growing economy, or high-growth and technology names that led stocks higher for most of the last decade.

Defensive stocks have proven their worth in the past. DataTrek Research found that the healthcare, utilities and staples sectors outperformed the S&P 500 by as much as 15 to 20 percentage points during periods of economic uncertainty over the past 20 years.

Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said the firm's multi-asset team has in recent weeks shifted its portfolios toward staples, healthcare and utilities shares and pared back exposure to financials and industrials.

Expectations of a more hawkish Fed have “increased the risk that this economic cycle is shorter and accelerated our allocation shift toward these defensive equity sectors," Goodwin said.

The Fed – which raised rates by 25 basis points last month – has signaled it is ready to employ meatier rate hikes and speedily unwind its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to bring down inflation. Investors have also been unnerved by geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, which has squeezed commodity prices higher and helped boost inflation.

With prices surging, defensive stocks also may be "inflationary hedges to some extent," said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"When you think about where there is a bit more pricing power, consumers will have to purchase their staples, their healthcare, probably pay their utility bills, regardless of the price increases," Mahajan said.

Not all investors are pessimistic about the economic outlook, and many believe momentum could quickly shift to other area of the market if it appears the economy will remain strong.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, puts the chance of a recession this year at 35%, “but it’s not our base case.”

“As concerns over an impending recession recede, I think the sponsorship of the defensives will recede with that,” Hogan said.

The surge in defensive shares has driven up their valuations. The utilities sector is trading at 21.9 times forward earnings estimates, its highest level on record and well above its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. The staples sector is trading at about an 11% premium to its five-year average forward P/E, while healthcare is at a 5% premium.

“It would not surprise me at all to see some mean reversion on this trade for a period of time," Todd said. "But as long as these concerns around growth persist, then you could continue to see those areas relatively outperform.”

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.