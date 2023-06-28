Investors in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 24% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both TTM Technologies' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 6.8% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 5% compound annual share price fall. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how TTM Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

TTM Technologies provided a TSR of 7.7% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TTM Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - TTM Technologies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

We will like TTM Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

