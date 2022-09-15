Investors in Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) have made a splendid return of 228% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) share price has flown 228% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last week the share price has popped 6.4%. This could be related to the recent financial results, released less than a week ago -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Trident Royalties isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Trident Royalties saw its revenue grow at 71% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 49% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Trident Royalties is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Trident Royalties rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 49% per year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Trident Royalties has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

We will like Trident Royalties better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

