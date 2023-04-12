Investors in Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) have made a massive return of 570% over the past three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) share price is up a whopping 570% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Tidewater made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Tidewater saw its revenue grow at 6.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 88% per year, compound, over three years. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Tidewater in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tidewater has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tidewater better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tidewater that you should be aware of.

