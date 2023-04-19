Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.2x in the Healthcare industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVOS) P/S ratio of 1.5x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Novo Integrated Sciences' Recent Performance Look Like?

Novo Integrated Sciences has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Novo Integrated Sciences will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Novo Integrated Sciences' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Novo Integrated Sciences would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. As a result, it also grew revenue by 25% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 8.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, it's clear to see why Novo Integrated Sciences' P/S matches up closely to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see average growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

It appears to us that Novo Integrated Sciences maintains its moderate P/S off the back of its recent three-year growth being in line with the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. Given the current circumstances, it seems improbable that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Novo Integrated Sciences (at least 4 which are a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

