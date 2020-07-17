Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 28.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NIC hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for NIC

Does NIC Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

It's plausible that NIC's particularly high P/E ratio could be a result of tendencies within its own industry. You'll notice in the figure below that P/E ratios in the IT industry are also significantly higher than the market. So this certainly goes a fair way towards explaining the company's ratio right now. Ordinarily, the majority of companies' P/E's would be lifted firmly by the general conditions within the IT industry. Still, the strength of the company's earnings will most likely determine where its P/E shall sit.

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think NIC's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is NIC's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like NIC's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.9% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 12% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Story continues

Turning to the outlook, the next year should demonstrate the company's robustness, generating growth of 6.4% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That would be an excellent outcome when the market is expected to decline by 11%.

In light of this, it's understandable that NIC's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. At this time, shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a much more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On NIC's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that NIC maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth potentially beating a struggling market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Our only concern is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. Although, if the company's prospects don't change they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for NIC that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.