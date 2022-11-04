Investors still look to LatAm despite political 'pink tide'

Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Anisha Sircar
·2 min read

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Anisha Sircar

(Reuters) - A wave of leftist political victories in Latin America's biggest economies is unlikely to hurt investments in the region given divided legislatures and strong performance of their stock markets, fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Latin American stocks have risen over 8% this year, significantly outperforming a broader index of emerging market shares which is down 29%.

"Investment has not suffered particularly badly in comparison with other regions in emerging markets and LatAm feels like a more traditional emerging market investment right now as a result," said Daniel Wood, emerging market debt portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management.

Among LatAm currencies, Brazil's real is the best performer this year, up around 9%. It has added another 3% in gains after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election, as investors cheered easing of political uncertainties.

"We should expect a pragmatic fiscal policy with just a moderate expansion in government spending," said Silvio Cascione, Brazil director at Eurasia Group, adding that Lula was likely to include market-friendly picks in his administration to burnish credibility with investors.

Graphic: LatAm stocks vs EMRG benchmark - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egvbynwxmpq/Pasted%20image%201667546205046.png

Lula's win over Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential elections consolidates a new "pink tide" in Latin America, with the left governing the region's major economies from Mexico to Argentina.

However, political divisions have kept a "balance" in Latin American policy decisions and prevented economic reforms from being overturned, Wood said.

Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer, emerging markets Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management, said he expects Brazilian equity markets, which have jumped 11% this year, to outperform other emerging markets given factors including high commodity prices, attractive valuations and relatively low vulnerability to tighter global liquidity.

Even with the jump in valuations, Brazilian stocks remain cheap - investors in the MSCI Brazil index pay some $6 for every $1 in earnings, compared to nearly $18 at a 2020 peak.

Czerwonko said he favors petrochemical and commodity producers with global scale, national oil companies and low-cost mining companies that benefit from cleaner hydropower as a source of energy.

Environmentally friendly development is a key priority for Lula's administration, with proposals including fighting deforestation, subsidizing sustainable farming and reforming Brazil's tax code to usher in a green economy.

Wood said he likes Brazilian local-currency bonds given their attractive yields, and that the Brazilian central bank's decision to begin hiking interest rates earlier to combat inflation has placed the economy in a relatively strong position.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division. All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead. McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victo

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.