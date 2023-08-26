Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced By Altitude Group plc's (LON:ALT) Revenues Despite 26% Price Jump

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 83% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Altitude Group's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.6x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for Altitude Group

How Altitude Group Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Altitude Group has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Altitude Group.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Altitude Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 57% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 182% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 33% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

Story continues

In light of this, it's peculiar that Altitude Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does Altitude Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Altitude Group's P/S close to the industry median. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

To us, it seems Altitude Group currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Altitude Group.

If you're unsure about the strength of Altitude Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.