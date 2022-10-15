Investors in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) have made a decent return of 95% over the past three years

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 51% during that period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Smith & Wesson Brands achieved compound earnings per share growth of 123% per year. The average annual share price increase of 15% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.91.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Smith & Wesson Brands has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Smith & Wesson Brands' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Smith & Wesson Brands the TSR over the last 3 years was 95%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Smith & Wesson Brands shareholders did even worse, losing 50% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Smith & Wesson Brands (including 2 which are concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

