Investors in Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) have made a solid return of 161% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 161% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 75% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Siebert Financial moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Siebert Financial shareholders are down 17% for the year, but the market itself is up 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 21% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Siebert Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Siebert Financial (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

