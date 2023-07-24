Investors Shouldn't Overlook Forza Petroleum's (TSE:FORZ) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Forza Petroleum (TSE:FORZ) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Forza Petroleum:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$71m ÷ (US$452m - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Forza Petroleum has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Forza Petroleum, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Forza Petroleum's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Forza Petroleum is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 20% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 50% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Forza Petroleum could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 22% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Forza Petroleum's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Forza Petroleum has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 41% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Forza Petroleum that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

