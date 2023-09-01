Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Edwards Lifesciences is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$9.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Edwards Lifesciences has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Edwards Lifesciences' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Edwards Lifesciences Tell Us?

In terms of Edwards Lifesciences' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 74% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Edwards Lifesciences has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 63% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

