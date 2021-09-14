Investors in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) have made a fantastic return of 741% over the past five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) share price has soared 741% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that ServiceNow only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, ServiceNow can boast revenue growth at a rate of 28% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 53%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like ServiceNow, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ServiceNow has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 53% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ServiceNow better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for ServiceNow you should be aware of.

