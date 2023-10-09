Investors in Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) have seen enviable returns of 303% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) share price has flown 273% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! The last week saw the share price soften some 2.6%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Sembcorp Industries was able to grow its EPS at 192% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 55% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.57.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Sembcorp Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Sembcorp Industries the TSR over the last 3 years was 303%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sembcorp Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 65% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sembcorp Industries (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

