Investors in Santova (JSE:SNV) have seen impressive returns of 174% over the past three years

Santova Limited (JSE:SNV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 174% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Santova was able to grow its EPS at 46% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 40% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Santova has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 1.2% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 20% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

