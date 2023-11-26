Investors in SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) have seen respectable returns of 58% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) share price is 51% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 31% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year SAF-Holland grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 63%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 51% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on SAF-Holland, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.46.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that SAF-Holland has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on SAF-Holland's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SAF-Holland the TSR over the last 1 year was 58%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SAF-Holland shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SAF-Holland that you should be aware of.

