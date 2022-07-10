Investors Get Revenge on S&M Master Charged in Ponzi Scheme

Emily Shugerman
·15 min read
Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Greg—and we’ll just call him Greg, because he’s a little unsure about having his full name out there, for reasons that will soon become apparent—knew nothing about bitcoin when a friend told him it could change his life. A 54-year-old ex-pat working for a major international company in Europe, Greg had generally played it pretty safe with his investments. But in the fall of 2018, a college buddy told him about a man named David Saffron, who he claimed could double his money in crypto in a matter of weeks. “I resisted, I said I didn't understand it, I didn’t understand crypto currency at all,” Greg told The Daily Beast. “But he kept showing me screenshots of David's platform, that he was accruing more and more.”

Greg followed the price of Bitcoin for the next several months, and when it stayed relatively stable, he reconsidered his skepticism. His friend introduced him to Saffron, who told him he was a computer programmer who had invented an artificial-intelligence trading bot that could beat the market. If Greg bought three bitcoin from him, Saffron said—the equivalent of about $12,000—he would give him 7.5 bitcoin back in three months.

Greg called his bank and told them to wire the money to the bank account for a company in Wyoming. The bank was hesitant—the transaction seemed fishy—but Greg was insistent. They wired the funds.

“I said, ‘Geez, this seems exciting, it seems sexy,” Greg said of the investment platform. “It felt like a magical world we were getting into, it felt like cutting edge stuff.”

“I was like, one time I’ll roll the dice,” he added. “And I crapped out.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>David Saffron presented himself as a kind of computer programming progeny, a whiz kid who had invented a bot that could make 17,500 crypto transactions an hour.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>

David Saffron presented himself as a kind of computer programming progeny, a whiz kid who had invented a bot that could make 17,500 crypto transactions an hour.

Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The man Greg wired the money to, David Saffron, was a 49-year-old Australian living in Nevada. Before starting an investment company, Saffron was perhaps the least infamous member of his family: His immediate family all appeared on a 2011 episode of the Gordon Ramsay show Kitchen Nightmares in which his father, Alan, admitted to taking $250,000 from his son to keep his restaurant afloat. (David does not appear in the episode, the son in question is his brother, Daniel.) His grandfather was a notorious Sydney underworld figure known as “Mr. Sin,” who started a network of underground clubs selling prostitutes and illegal booze and served time for federal tax evasion.

Saffron’s career was less remarkable. One LinkedIn page lists him as the CEO of “A9 models,” which has one post and nine followers on Instagram; another lists him as the marketing manager for “WizKidsNow.” California business records list him as the owner of an S&M performance venue in Los Angeles called Master D's Academy of Sin, a Facebook page for which features videos of Saffron spanking women and pouring paint down their naked backs. His own Facebook page refers to him as “Master D” and features a photo of him in a bright red suit and matching fedora.

To potential investors, however, Saffron presented himself as a kind of computer programming progeny, a whiz kid who had invented a bot that could make 17,500 crypto transactions an hour. According to a federal indictment unsealed this month, he falsely claimed to have been the lead developer for the Uber and Snapchat apps and to have written the security software used by most U.S. banks. (According to a separate CFTC complaint, he also claimed to have invested for Mark Cuban.)

He lived lavishly, using rented mansions in the Hollywood Hills with pools and private chefs to host opulent parties, according to investors interviewed by The Daily Beast. He posted on social media about eating at expensive steakhouses and traveled with a team of personal security guards. One investor, Scott Freeman, said he had to submit a background check just to get into Saffron’s house.

Inside the Flamboyant Life of a Wannabe Crypto Kingpin

According to investors who spoke to The Daily Beast, Saffron’s glamorous lifestyle helped convince them to trust him with their money. If he was this rich, they thought, he must be doing something right. One investor said he put in $300 to start, but was still skeptical about Saffron’s business, so he asked one of Saffron’s security guards whether the guy was legit. The security guard told him that he had been suspicious, too, until his co-worker invested and saw great returns on his money. The investor kept his money in.

Saffron’s pitch was simple, according to the indictment: Investors gave him cryptocurrency, or the money to buy it for them, and he used his trading bot to make returns of 500 to 600 percent. Investors got 150 to 300 percent of those returns, and Saffron kept the rest for his trouble. To prove that it worked, he ran “tests,” in which he took a small amount of money from potential investors and then delivered them returns within hours or days.

“I know who to call, and I just know how to do things, but I don't know this town because I'm integrated in Los Angeles,” he told potential investors at an out-of-town presentation in 2018, according to the CFTC. “So you guys know this town. Perfect. Now I can make you all damn rich.”

Saffron called the investment program the “Circle Society” and maintained message boards where he posted frequent updates—as well as memes, music videos, and predictions about various doomsday events, according to chat records reviewed by The Daily Beast. He offered various packages, with elaborate names like “Trip The Light Fantastic Plan” and “BTC Star Trek ‘The Motion Picture’ Double Plan,” according to chat records. The plans were said to generate returns in anything from 22 to 90 days, and came with taglines such as “Stare down the endless void But come out a winner.” Investors said savvy users realized quickly that the daily plans, which paid out 3 percent a day directly into users’ crypto wallets, seemed to be the most lucrative.

That’s what Greg signed up for shortly after joining in February 2019. He was still skeptical of the program, he said, but the money kept showing up in his wallet every day, “like clockwork.” At Saffron’s urging, he reinvested all his earnings back into the program. Over time, Greg invested a total of 8.5 bitcoin in the program, and his Circle Society account said he had earned 96 coins—the equivalent of nearly $2 million today.

“It seemed too good to be true,” Greg recalled, “but I shut my brain off and said, ‘Let’s just roll with it.’”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Saffron maintained message boards where he posted frequent updates—as well as memes, music videos, and predictions about various doomsday events. When he couldn't send payments to investors he once claimed he was being held hostage and sent a video of himself tied up with rope to the group as evidence (right).</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>

Saffron maintained message boards where he posted frequent updates—as well as memes, music videos, and predictions about various doomsday events. When he couldn't send payments to investors he once claimed he was being held hostage and sent a video of himself tied up with rope to the group as evidence (right).

Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Until one day, in March 2019, the money dried up. Investors said there were no more daily payments, just increasingly bizarre excuses: Payments were suspended because of too many unverified transactions on the blockchain; investors had hit the “payout” button too many times and locked their accounts; a solar flare required Saffron to shut down the website for several days. At one point, two investors told The Daily Beast, Saffron claimed he could not send payments because he was being held hostage. He sent a video of himself tied up with rope to the group as evidence.

As the excuses multiplied, some investors began to become suspicious. A few, like Nevada-based attorney Brett Marshall, started calling out Saffron in the group, asking whether they would ever get paid, according to those who spoke to The Daily Beast. Saffron responded by threatening the detractors with legal action and making new promises to the group: big-time outside investors, a coming payout he deemed the “June balloon.” (When the promised payout failed to materialize, his detractors deemed the next month “Ju-lie.”)

Greg was one of the investors growing skeptical, and he urgently needed his money back to pay for the refinancing of his house. He says he told Saffron at least 10 times that he would walk away if Saffron just returned his initial investment. Every time, he said, Saffron promised to pay up the next day; every time, the money failed to materialize. Eventually, Greg stopped asking.

After a few weeks of this, a few other investors decided to take things into their own hands. They pulled the contact information of everyone in the chat and reached out to them individually, asking them if they wanted to join a private chat. Some declined, afraid that Saffron would sue them or refuse to give their money back. But many more agreed, and the group eventually swelled to over 150 members. Together, they began piecing together what had happened.

“Everyone had their own little facet, their own little story,” said Marshall, the Nevada attorney. “And we were able to pull it together and say, ‘Wow, alright, this is what he’s done.’”

The full scope of the scheme would not be revealed for months. But the group members took what evidence they had to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission—the government agency that regulates derivatives markets—and begged them to take the case. They even created a form that investors could fill out and send directly to the CFTC, identifying themselves as victims, and pinned it to the top of their chat. . When the case started, the CFTC had 6 or 8 victims, Marshall said. When it ended, they had 179.

Even as the case progressed, Saffron was enticing other investors into yet another scam, according to the indictment. In September 2020, despite a preliminary injunction barring him from soliciting or accepting funds for trading pools, Saffron allegedly encouraged an acquaintance to invest in a company called Cloud9Capital, an outside wealth management fund in which he claimed to have invested 200 of his own bitcoin. The indictment claims the acquaintance immediately transferred four bitcoin, or about $44,000, into the wallet for Cloud9Capital—unaware that Saffron controlled the wallet himself. The investor ultimately pledged 14 more Bitcoin toward the fund, according to the indictment. He never got it back.

Saffron also continued posting defiantly in the Circle Society Telegram group, threatening his detractors with lawsuits and something called the “the Kraken.” Between warnings that an asteroid was coming for the Earth and memes about Joe Biden, he mocked the naysayers by superimposing their faces on videos of The Spice Girls and referring to them as “the angries.” Shortly after the CFTC opened its case, he announced the launch of a new package called the “Coin Funding Trading Commune Plan,” or “CFTC Plan.”

“YOU angry Messed it up for everyone. You shot yourselves in the head,” he wrote in an October 2020 post about the CTFC case that was reviewed by The Daily Beast.

“The amazing thing is YOU still have a CHOICE to do the right thing,” he wrote in another. “LEAVE the FIGHT and wait for the mana to be handed to you on a silver plate.”

Even after the CFTC handed down its official judgment in 2021—a default judgment ordering him to pay $32 million in restitution and other fees—Saffron remained defiant.

“It has been a long road getting from there to here, it’s been a long time but our time is finally here,” he wrote in a July 2021 post in the Circle Society group. “Legal has been a nightmare of bills and stress but fear not, I stand strong and will toe the line till the end!!”

Saffron appealed the CFTC decision, and according to a June order by a Nevada district court judge, has been “cagey about his whereabouts in order to complicate the government’s enforcement efforts.” . (He is currently representing himself, after his lawyers pulled out when he failed to pay them.) But the “angries” had another trick up their sleeve.

On June 30, the Department of Justice announced charges against six people accused of running four different cryptocurrency schemes, in an action the department said reflected its “ deep commitment to prosecuting individuals involved in cryptocurrency fraud and market manipulation.” One of the six was David Saffron.

Trumpy Impresario Who Boasted of His Self-Made Success Is Indicted for Crypto Scam

The indictment claims Circle Society and his other companies, like Cloud9Capital, were nothing more than an “illegal Ponzi scheme,” designed to manipulate investors into relinquishing vast sums of money—more than $15 million in total. It claims Saffron and four unnamed co-conspirators—including the chief operating officer of a contract security company and the CEO of a Hollywood fashion and media company—worked together to present the Circle Society as a legitimate investment vehicle, when it only served to enrich Saffron.

The “tests” Saffron ran for potential investors were fraudulent, paid out not by market returns but by funds taken from earlier victims, the indictment claims. The excuses he provided for not paying out dividends were equally untrue, the feds allege. (At one point, the indictment states, he claimed he had not been able to pay out investors because he was in a medically induced coma. In fact, he was in police custody.) He even went so far as inventing a fake agency, the “Federal Crypto Reserve,” to “investigate” one of his own companies when a potential investor seemed skittish, the indictment alleges. He hired the fashion CEO to pose as the agency director.

Saffron was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodity fraud, and obstruction of justice. If found guilty, he faces 115 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

The attorneys listed as representing Saffron in the criminal case did not respond to multiple requests for comment. But Michael C. Van, an attorney who represented Saffron in other dealings, told The Daily Beast he was a good person, and that the case was the result of some misunderstandings.

“We’re prepared to work with the AUSA, with the government, and get everything out there,” he said. “It’s just gonna take some time.”

The “angries” responded to news of the indictment with elation. On Telegram, one suggested showing up en masse at the sentencing and having pizza delivered to the courtroom. Another changed the profile picture on the group chat to a black circle with the number 115 in the center. Another wrote simply: “Prison, bitch.”

Saffron, too, responded to the indictment, taking to Telegram for what he said would be his last official post. He claimed he had “never committed a crime” and that his case would be defended by “the best criminal lawyers.”

“For the last 4 years I have been fighting militant radical Angry people lead by a lawyer who believes in a terrorist cause and is literally running an organization of hate!!!” he wrote, adding that he would keep the Telegram open so others could provide legal updates.

“To all those that I care about,” he wrote in closing, “Happy 4th July weekend.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>In the face of allegations, Saffronremained defiant, threatening his detractors with lawsuits and “the Kraken.”</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty</div>

In the face of allegations, Saffronremained defiant, threatening his detractors with lawsuits and “the Kraken.”

Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

None of the investors who spoke to The Daily Beast ever received their promised funds, or even got their initial investment back. Greg ultimately convinced Saffron to hand over one of his bitcoin, meaning he is still out a total of 7.5. Marshall said he invested approximately $32,000 in the program and only ever got back less than $1,000. Freeman managed to claw back four of the eight bitcoin he invested from Saffron, but turned around and reinvested most of it in one of the Circle Society’s Ethereum packages.

These aren’t even the most extreme examples. According to a declaration submitted in court by a CFTC agent, one pair of investors put in 1,000 bitcoin, or the equivalent of about $8 million, into Saffron’s purported investment plan in 2018. They never got any of it back. Another pledged more than $333,000 and was left similarly empty-handed.

Several of the investors suggested Saffron was able to grow his enterprise so swiftly and successfully because of the relative novelty of cryptocurrencies. The stratospheric rise in the price of bitcoin and other assets convinced them that remarkable gains like those Saffron promised—the CFTC calculated the promised annual return rate of one of his plans at 186 million percent—could actually be possible. “The term is FOMO,” Greg said of what pushed him to finally invest. “Fear of missing out”

Most of the investors who spoke to The Daily Beast have given up on getting their funds back, regardless of how the court rules., Marshall, like many of them, said he just wants Saffron to serve time—and to never be able to do something like this again.

“I know he’s not going to pay anything back,” he said. “So he can just sit in jail and think about whether it was worth it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Time for Leafs fans to give up glorifying Original Six Stanley Cups

    In the aftermath of a recent survey that revealed that most NHL fans find Maple Leafs fans the most annoying, fervent Toronto supporter Omar suggests it's time for his fellow fans to stop using the 13 Stanley Cups won during Original Six competition as a go-to comeback when being chirped by other fans.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • This Windsor-based athlete is changing the image of South Asian pro wrestlers

    One body slam at a time, Bhupinder Gujjar is changing the image of South Asian professional wrestlers. While they're often painted as evil personas, or "heels," the Windsor-based wrestler is a "babyface" — a good guy. And Gujjar says he hopes to spread the idea in North America that Indian wrestlers can win by fair play. Gujjar is signed with Border City Wrestling (BCW) and Impact Wrestling. He's also in Border City Wrestling's show at the Essex Fun Fest on Sunday. He spoke with Windsor Morning'

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.