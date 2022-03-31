Investors in Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) have unfortunately lost 54% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 30% in a year. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.7% in about a month. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 5.6% in the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Regis Resources saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 29% per year, over the last three years. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 26% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Regis Resources' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Regis Resources' TSR, which was a 54% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Regis Resources shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Regis Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Regis Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

