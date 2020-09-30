How Should Investors React To RWS Holdings' (LON:RWS) CEO Pay?

Richard Thompson has been the CEO of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) since 2017, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also assess whether RWS Holdings pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for RWS Holdings

Comparing RWS Holdings plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that RWS Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£922k for the year to September 2019. That's a notable increase of 67% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£415k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£778m to UK£2.5b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£1.6m. This suggests that Richard Thompson is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Richard Thompson also holds UK£1.6m worth of RWS Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£415k UK£350k 45% Other UK£507k UK£202k 55% Total Compensation UK£922k UK£552k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 66% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 34% is other remuneration. RWS Holdings sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

ceo-compensation More

RWS Holdings plc's Growth

Over the past three years, RWS Holdings plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 17% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 4.2% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has RWS Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with RWS Holdings plc for providing a total return of 52% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, Richard is compensated less than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. Considering robust EPS growth, we believe Richard to be modestly paid. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent shareholder returns, they might even think Richard deserves a raise!

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for RWS Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.