How Should Investors React To RLI's (NYSE:RLI) CEO Pay?

Jon Michael became the CEO of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in 2001, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also assess whether RLI pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing RLI Corp.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, RLI Corp. has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.7m over the year to December 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 47% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$775k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.6m. This suggests that RLI remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Jon Michael directly owns US$111m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$775k US$775k 16% Other US$3.9m US$2.4m 84% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$3.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between RLI and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at RLI Corp.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, RLI Corp. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.4% per year. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has RLI Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 81% over three years, RLI Corp. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, RLI pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. However, the company's earnings growth numbers over the last three years is not that impressive. Meanwhile, shareholder returns have remained positive over the same time frame. So while shareholders shouldn't be overly concerned about CEO compensation, we suspect most would prefer to see improved performance, before a bump in pay.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for RLI that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

