Investors in Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:RANI) have made a return of 16% over the past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Rani Therapeutics Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Rani Therapeutics Holdings

Rani Therapeutics Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Rani Therapeutics Holdings saw its revenue grow by 73%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 16% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Rani Therapeutics Holdings. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Rani Therapeutics Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Rani Therapeutics Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 16% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 1.1%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Rani Therapeutics Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

