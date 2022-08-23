Investors pull £1bn from star manager Terry Smith’s flagship fund

Terry Smith Fundsmith

Investors have pulled more than £1bn from star investor Terry Smith’s flagship fund in just three months, as one of Britain’s best known managers has failed to keep up with the rest of the stock market.

The Fundsmith Equity fund suffered withdrawals of £1.1bn in the three months to July 31, according to analysis by the data provider FE Fundinfo.

Fundsmith was the poorest performing of all the British funds that invest in global stocks, it said. The fund with the next biggest outflow was Quilter Investors Global Equity Index, which saw £507m withdrawn.

The outflows follow a difficult period for Mr Smith’s fund, which has lost 8pc of its value since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the MSCI World index – which tracks the largest global stocks and is Mr Smith’s preferred benchmark – was flat over the same period.

Rachel Winter, of the wealth manager Killik, said Mr Smith’s fund had struggled this year because of his preference for high quality, but usually expensive, shares.

“Investors have moved out of highly valued ‘growth’ stocks, especially the technology sector, and Fundsmith has been a casualty of this,” she said.

“Fundsmith is a high conviction fund with 29 holdings, so the contribution of each individual to the fund’s overall performance is relatively large. Holdings such as Meta and PayPal have experienced big drops this year which may have spooked some investors into selling Fundsmith.”

Both Facebook-owner Meta and payments website PayPal have lost 52pc of their value since the start of the year. Mr Smith’s continued conviction in the technology stocks contrasts with rival fund manager Stephen Yiu, who sold out of the companies earlier this year in the rival £908m Blue Whale Growth fund.

However, Blue Whale, which is another DIY investor favourite and backed by Hargreaves Lansdown founder Peter Hargreaves, has fared worse this year, losing investors 18pc.

Ms Winter added: “Large and sustained outflows can be detrimental to the performance of a fund, but Fundsmith should be shielded by the fact that it only invests in large companies with very liquid shares.”

Rival investor Nick Train's global fund also suffered from stock market volatility this year, experts said, but it has returned 2pc in the year to date. In its last update, Mr Train credited performance to upbeat earning reports from key investments, including the consumer giants Unilever, Heineken and Diageo.

Ms Winter said while outflows in Fundsmith Equity appeared high, they were not as alarming when measured in percentage terms against the rest of its assets. The fund stood at £24bn at the end of July.

Mr Smith amassed a loyal following among DIY investors, after he launched his own fund in 2010 and promised to help fix the “broken” fund management industry with a low management fee and straightforward investment philosophy.

Fundsmith declined to comment.

A spokesman for Quilter said: “The outflow from the Quilter Investors Global Equity Index Fund is down to our own allocation decisions within our WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service. The portfolio manager chose to rotate to regional equity passive holdings in place of the global index.”