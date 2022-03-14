Investors in Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a year ago are still down 66%, even after 16% gain this past week

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last week. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 66% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the last year has been tough for Poseida Therapeutics shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Poseida Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Poseida Therapeutics shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 46% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Poseida Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Poseida Therapeutics (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

