Investors in Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) have made a return of 18% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) share price is up 15% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 3.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 6.7% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 48%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 15% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.93.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 18%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

