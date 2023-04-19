Investors in OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) have made a strong return of 158% over the past five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) stock is up an impressive 158% over the last five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 5.7% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While OrthoPediatrics made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, OrthoPediatrics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 18% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 21% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes OrthoPediatrics worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think OrthoPediatrics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, OrthoPediatrics shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 7.7%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 21% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OrthoPediatrics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for OrthoPediatrics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

