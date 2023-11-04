Investors in OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from three years ago are still down 60%, even after 11% gain this past week

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 60% in that time. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$15m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

OptimizeRx wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, OptimizeRx saw its revenue grow by 20% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 17% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on OptimizeRx

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 16% in the last year, OptimizeRx shareholders lost 40%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with OptimizeRx , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

